CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CD Projekt Stock Down 0.4 %

OTGLY opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

