CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $94.98 million and $11.65 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020352 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00213059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,387.53 or 0.99985836 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12057947 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $11,850,985.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

