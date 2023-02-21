Celer Network Trading Up 14.5% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $166.37 million and $23.58 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

