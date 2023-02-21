Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
