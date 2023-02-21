Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

