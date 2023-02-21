Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.27-$4.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centerspace Stock Performance

NYSE CSR traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $957.18 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -168.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

CSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point lowered Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers International Group decreased their price target on Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Centerspace from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Centerspace by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Centerspace by 20.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

