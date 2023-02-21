Centiva Capital LP Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.46% of Slam worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Slam by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,200,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Slam by 175.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,060,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 1,311,762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,909,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 232,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 76.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 639,622 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Slam by 79.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,026,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 454,110 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.