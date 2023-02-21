Centiva Capital LP Invests $6.79 Million in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 686,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 1.96% of Aurora Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $8,339,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,186,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 83.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, RPO LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 780,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AURC opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $354.10 million, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 0.01.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

