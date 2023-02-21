Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 524,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 2.19% of Clean Earth Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLIN. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,745,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,880,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,410,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

