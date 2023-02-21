Centiva Capital LP Takes $4.47 Million Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,463,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $30,849,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $22,307,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $21,542,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 108.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 609,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVO Payments Price Performance

EVO Payments Profile

Shares of EVOP opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

