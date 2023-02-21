Centrifuge Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.52 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and $622,279.98 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00418224 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.90 or 0.27703917 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, "Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

