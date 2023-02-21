CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,733 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

CF Industries stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. 1,376,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,290. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

