Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.62. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

