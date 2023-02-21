Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,841. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

