Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$690.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.