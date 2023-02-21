Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 56.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Shares of CHT stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.