Cibc World Markets Corp Has $25.37 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.45. 2,188,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,803. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.