Cibc World Markets Corp Has $45.11 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,945 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up about 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $45,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Increases Dividend

PSA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.47. The stock had a trading volume of 697,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

