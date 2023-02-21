Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,558 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. 441,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,553. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

