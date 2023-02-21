Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,699,000 after buying an additional 72,838 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after buying an additional 197,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.98. 723,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

