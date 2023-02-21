Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338,116 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 1,188,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

