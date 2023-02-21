Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after acquiring an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,775,000 after acquiring an additional 611,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,704,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,315 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,218 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.