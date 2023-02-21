Citigroup Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

ADI stock opened at $192.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

