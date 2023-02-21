Clearline Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,040 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,152. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $396.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Walmart’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.