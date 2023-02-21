Clearline Capital LP Cuts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 1.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,884,000 after acquiring an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $22,378,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 224,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.77.

WTW traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.45. 80,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,283. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.