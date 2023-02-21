Clearline Capital LP Grows Stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.94% of Riskified worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Riskified by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Riskified stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 79,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,090. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

RSKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

