Clearline Capital LP Has $2.28 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,893,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,624,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $41.38.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

