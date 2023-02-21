Clearline Capital LP Has $968,000 Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.84. The stock had a trading volume of 536,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($119.94) to GBX 9,630 ($115.97) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.40) to GBX 9,890 ($119.10) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

