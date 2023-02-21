Clearline Capital LP Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Seagen
In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Stock Performance
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
