Clearline Capital LP Sells 92,009 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,009 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Talkspace by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,380 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talkspace by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 144,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talkspace from $1.65 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Talkspace from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

