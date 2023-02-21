Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 658,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Altice USA Trading Down 7.9 %

About Altice USA

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.