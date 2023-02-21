CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE CNO traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. 235,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,133. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

