CNX Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,058 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 221% compared to the typical volume of 953 put options.

CNX Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

CNX Resources stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. 714,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

