Comparing Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) & Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hengan International Group and Sandvik AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hengan International Group $3.22 billion 1.69 $507.41 million N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) $11.14 billion N/A $1.11 billion $0.89 23.59

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Hengan International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 1 2 6 0 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hengan International Group and Sandvik AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Hengan International Group and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 9.96% 17.71% 8.03%

Risk and Volatility

Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hengan International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Hengan International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions. The Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions segment manufactures and sells tools and tooling systems for industrial metal cutting. The Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology segment supplies mining and construction equipment and tools, and related services and digital solutions. The Sandvik Materials Technology segment produces stainless steels and special alloys such as tube, pipe, wire, strip, and metal powder. The Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions segment refers to the provision of equipment, service and technical solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. The company was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

