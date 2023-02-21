Comparing Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) & Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kingsway Financial Services and Arch Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Capital Group 0 3 7 0 2.70

Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $70.56, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million 2.50 -$340,000.00 $1.31 7.21 Arch Capital Group $9.25 billion 2.70 $2.16 billion $3.80 17.78

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Arch Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 32.46% 71.79% 2.18% Arch Capital Group 15.34% 16.11% 4.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Kingsway Financial Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment is composed of reinsurance underwriting which offers specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate segment represents net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in March 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

