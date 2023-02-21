Compass Point Upgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Compass Point currently has $100.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 441,519 shares worth $18,977,845. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

