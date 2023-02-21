Conflux Market Cap Achieves $655.90 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $655.90 million and $646.21 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 466.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,510.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00382353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00093526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00648569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00592606 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00180776 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.34123809 USD and is up 55.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $873,005,490.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.