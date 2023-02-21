ConstitutionDAO Price Reaches $0.0290 (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $146.53 million and approximately $41.03 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001976 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00418316 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.27722955 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.