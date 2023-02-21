Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

CBKM opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

