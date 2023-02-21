Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %
CBKM opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.10.
About Consumers Bancorp
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consumers Bancorp (CBKM)
- Is Does Magna International Earnings Warning Bad for EV Sales?
- What is Dividend Harvesting and the Dividend Capture Strategy?
- The Real Super Bowl Winner: DraftKings
- How to Make Money with Penny Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play International E-Commerce Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.