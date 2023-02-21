Continental Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Continental Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 66.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. 763,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

