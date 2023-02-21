Contrasting Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD – Get Rating) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57% Ovid Therapeutics N/A -42.99% -37.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Ovid Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovid Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Ovid Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.29 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.72 Ovid Therapeutics $208.38 million 0.79 $122.83 million ($0.99) -2.36

Ovid Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Innovus Pharmaceuticals. Ovid Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

