Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. 956,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.