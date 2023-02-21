Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. 956,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Copart Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

