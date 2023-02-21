Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.08

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

