Corp Comcast Sells 37,176 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30.

On Monday, February 6th, Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47.

On Friday, February 3rd, Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of Comcast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48.

On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79.

Comcast stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,754,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,989,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

