CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $340,899.50 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVLGet Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $340,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,654.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CorVel Trading Down 0.8 %

CorVel stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.70. 38,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

