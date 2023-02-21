CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.26 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

