Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

