Cowen Trims Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price to $48.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CGNX. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

