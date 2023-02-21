CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

