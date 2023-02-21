cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.28 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $47.28 million and $5,705.39 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $4,727.78 or 0.19198324 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

