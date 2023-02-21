Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYTK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.93.
Shares of CYTK stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
